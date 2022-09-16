Carl Yuan shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Carl Yuan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Yuan finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Yuan's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Yuan missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Yuan to 1 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 10th, Yuan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Yuan to 2 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Yuan hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 1 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Yuan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yuan to 2 over for the round.

Yuan got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yuan to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Yuan had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yuan to 2 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Yuan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yuan to 3 over for the round.