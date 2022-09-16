  • Cameron Percy shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Cameron Percy makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Percy makes birdie at Fortinet Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Cameron Percy makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.