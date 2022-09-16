Cameron Percy shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Cameron Percy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Percy had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.