Cameron Champ comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Cameron Champ hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Champ finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 second, Cameron Champ missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Cameron Champ to even for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Champ's tee shot was a drop and his approach went 47 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Champ had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Champ's 152 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Champ chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.