Cam Davis shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Cam Davis hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 over; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Joseph Bramlett, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson, Scott Harrington, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Davis's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Davis chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.