-
-
Cam Davis shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 15, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 15, 2022
-
Highlights
Cam Davis digs out of greenside rough to set up birdie at Fortinet Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Cam Davis hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 over; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Joseph Bramlett, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson, Scott Harrington, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Davis's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.
Davis got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Davis chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.
-
-