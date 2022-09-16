Callum Tarren shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Callum Tarren hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Tarren hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Tarren reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Tarren at 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Tarren's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Tarren to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Tarren had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.