C.T. Pan putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

C.T. Pan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, C.T. Pan had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Pan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Pan's 109 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Pan's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Pan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.