Byeong Hun An shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Byeong Hun An hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 1st at 6 under with S.H. Kim; Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Joseph Bramlett, Greyson Sigg, and Nick Taylor are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson, Taylor Montgomery, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the par-4 10th, An's 207 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, An hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, An chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, An had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 4 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to 5 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, An reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put An at 6 under for the round.