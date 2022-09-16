Brice Garnett shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Brice Garnett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 6th at 5 under with Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 14th, Garnett's 154 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Garnett hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Garnett had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Garnett's 94 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.