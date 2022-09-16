Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Brian Stuard in the first round at the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Brian Stuard hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Stuard finished his day tied for 18th at 4 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Brian Stuard chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stuard's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.