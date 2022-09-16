Brent Grant shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Brent Grant hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Grant finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Grant's tee shot went 131 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Grant had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Grant to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Grant hit his 77 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Grant to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Grant had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grant to 1 over for the round.

Grant got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 2 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Grant chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grant to 1 over for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Grant chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grant to even for the round.