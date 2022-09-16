Brendon Todd rebounds from poor front in first round of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Brendon Todd hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Todd finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Brendon Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Todd's 139 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Todd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Todd at 1 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to even for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Todd chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.