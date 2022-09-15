Brendan Steele shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Brendan Steele hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 112th at 5 over; S.H. Kim and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Joseph Bramlett, Greyson Sigg, and Nick Taylor are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson, Taylor Montgomery, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 4 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Steele to 5 over for the round.