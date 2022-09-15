Brandt Snedeker shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Brandt Snedeker hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Nick Taylor, Greyson Sigg, and S.H. Kim are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Snedeker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Snedeker hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Snedeker had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.