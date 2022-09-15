Brandon Wu shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Brandon Wu hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wu finished his round tied for 86th at 1 over; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Sahith Theegala, Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Taylor, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Joseph Bramlett, Adam Svensson, Matti Schmid, Taylor Montgomery, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Wu's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Wu chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Wu's tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Wu chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.