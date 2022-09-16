Brandon Matthews shoots 4-over 35 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Brandon Matthews hit 4 of 7 fairways and 2 of 9 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Matthews finished his day in 156th at 4 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Matthews got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matthews to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Matthews's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 53 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.