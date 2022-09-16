Brandon Hagy shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Brandon Hagy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Hagy had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hagy's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 41 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hagy's 104 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hagy had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hagy's 93 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hagy's his second shot went 33 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.