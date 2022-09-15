Ben Taylor shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Ben Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 10th, Taylor's 127 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Taylor hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.