Ben Martin putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Ben Martin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Martin finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Ben Martin had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ben Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Martin's 128 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Martin had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Martin chipped in his fourth shot from 28 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.