Ben Griffin shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Ben Griffin hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Griffin got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Griffin's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Griffin's 98 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Griffin had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Griffin chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Griffin at even for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Griffin's 71 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Griffin chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.