Beau Hossler putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Beau Hossler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Beau Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to even for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Hossler had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hossler hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.