Austin Smotherman putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Austin Smotherman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smotherman finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 14th, Austin Smotherman's 166 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Austin Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to even-par for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

Smotherman missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.