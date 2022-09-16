Austin Eckroat shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Austin Eckroat hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Eckroat got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Eckroat to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Eckroat had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to even for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Eckroat's 133 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.