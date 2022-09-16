Austin Cook shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Austin Cook hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 116th at 2 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Cook got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Cook got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cook to 2 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Cook's tee shot went 163 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 45 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 4 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Cook chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.