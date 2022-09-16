Augusto Núñez shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Augusto Núñez hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Núñez finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Núñez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Núñez's 190 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Núñez to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Núñez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 3 under for the round.

Núñez got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Núñez to 2 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Núñez's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Núñez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Núñez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 3 under for the round.