Andrew Putnam finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

At the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 137 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Putnam hit his 97 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Putnam's 115 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even for the round.