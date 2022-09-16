Andrew Landry rebounds from poor front in first round of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Andrew Landry hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Landry finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 17th, Andrew Landry's 99 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Landry to 2 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Landry chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Landry had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Landry hit an approach shot from 68 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Landry chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.