Anders Albertson rebounds from poor front in first round of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Anders Albertson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Anders Albertson's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Albertson's 97 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Albertson to even-par for the round.

Albertson got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Albertson to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Albertson chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Albertson to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Albertson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Albertson to 1 under for the round.