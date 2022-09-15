Alex Smalley putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Alex Smalley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smalley finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Emiliano Grillo, and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Joseph Bramlett, Adam Svensson, Matti Schmid, Taylor Montgomery, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Alex Smalley's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Smalley had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.