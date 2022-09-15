Alex Noren shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Alex Noren hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 39th at even par; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Nick Taylor, Greyson Sigg, and S.H. Kim are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 4 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Noren's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Noren chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Noren had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Noren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.