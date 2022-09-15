Alex Lee shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

Alex Lee hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Lee's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 34 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Lee took a drop on his third. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and one putting for bogey. This moved Lee to 5 over for the round.