Adam Svensson posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the first round of the Fortinet Championship

Adam Svensson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Svensson finished his round tied for 3rd at 4 under with Byeong Hun An, S.H. Kim, Rickie Fowler, and David Lipsky; Greyson Sigg and Nick Taylor are tied for 1st at 5 under; and Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, and Chris Stroud are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Adam Svensson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Adam Svensson to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Svensson had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Svensson's 130 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Svensson had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.