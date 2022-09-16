Adam Schenk posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the first round of the Fortinet Championship

Adam Schenk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Schenk finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Adam Schenk had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.