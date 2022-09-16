6-over 78 by Adam Long in first round of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Adam Long hit 2 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 151st at 6 over; Justin Lower and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Greyson Sigg, Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Danny Willett, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Moore, Matti Schmid, Scott Harrington, Brice Garnett, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Long got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Long to 1 over for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 3 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Long tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 26 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 18th hole, Long hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second into trouble as well. After taking his second drop he had to grind out the hole getting on the green with his fifth shot and finishing with a double bogey. This moved Long to 6 over for the day.