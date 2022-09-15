Aaron Baddeley shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Aaron Baddeley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 86th at 1 over; Byeong Hun An is in 1st at 6 under; Sahith Theegala, Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Taylor, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Matt Kuchar, Joseph Bramlett, Adam Svensson, Matti Schmid, Taylor Montgomery, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 4 under.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Baddeley hit his 98 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Baddeley's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.