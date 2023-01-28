7-over 79 by Zecheng Dou in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Zecheng Dou hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Dou finished his day tied for 62nd at 6 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Dou got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Dou to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Dou chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dou to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Dou's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Dou chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dou to 6 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Dou chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dou to 7 over for the round.