Xander Schauffele shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Xander Schauffele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 13th at 4 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Schauffele had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 227-yard par-3 16th green, Schauffele suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schauffele at 1 over for the round.