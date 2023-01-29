Wyndham Clark shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Clark hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Clark at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Clark hit an approach shot from 222 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Clark's 155 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Clark's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Clark's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.