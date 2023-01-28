Vincent Norrman shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Vincent Norrman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Norrman finished his day tied for 44th at 2 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a 331 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Norrman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norrman to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Norrman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norrman to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Norrman's tee shot went 127 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Norrman got a double bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Norrman to 3 over for the round.