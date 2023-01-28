Trey Mullinax shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Trey Mullinax hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.