-
-
Trey Mullinax shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 28, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2023
-
Highlights
Trey Mullinax makes birdie on No. 8 at Farmers
In the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Trey Mullinax makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Trey Mullinax hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
-
-