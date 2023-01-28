Trevor Werbylo shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Trevor Werbylo hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Werbylo finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Werbylo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Werbylo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 2 over for the round.

Werbylo got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 3 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Werbylo's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 31 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Werbylo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt saving par. This put Werbylo at 4 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Werbylo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 5 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Werbylo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werbylo to 4 over for the round.