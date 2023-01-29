Tony Finau shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Tony Finau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Finau his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Finau hit his tee at the green on the 225-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 59-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Finau's 159 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to even for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Finau hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Finau at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Finau had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.