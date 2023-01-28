Thomas Detry shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Thomas Detry hit 3 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Detry finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Detry got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Detry to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Detry had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Detry to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Detry's 165 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 2 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Detry got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Detry to 3 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Detry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Detry to 4 over for the round.