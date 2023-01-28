Taylor Pendrith putts well but delivers a 5-over 77 final round in the Farmers Insurance Open

Taylor Pendrith hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pendrith finished his day tied for 60th at 5 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Taylor Pendrith's his second shot went 19 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Pendrith's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.