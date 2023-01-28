Taylor Moore shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Taylor Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 11th at 5 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Moore's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Moore's 159 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Moore hit his 82 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 227-yard par-3 green 16th, Moore suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.