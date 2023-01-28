Taylor Montgomery shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Taylor Montgomery hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Montgomery got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Montgomery had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Montgomery to 2 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Montgomery chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

Montgomery his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Montgomery to 2 over for the round.

Montgomery got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Montgomery to 3 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Montgomery got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Montgomery to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Montgomery's 116 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Montgomery had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 3 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Montgomery's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Montgomery's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 3 over for the round.