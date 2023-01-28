Tano Goya shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Tano Goya hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Goya finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Goya had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Goya got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Goya to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Goya's tee shot went 234 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Goya chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Goya to 3 over for the round.

Goya got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Goya to 4 over for the round.