Taiga Semikawa shoots 7-over 79 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Taiga Semikawa hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Semikawa finished his day tied for 67th at 7 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Semikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Semikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Semikawa's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Semikawa got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Semikawa to 3 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Semikawa's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Semikawa had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Semikawa to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 third green, Semikawa suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Semikawa at 5 over for the round.

Semikawa had a 353-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Semikawa to 6 over for the round.

Semikawa hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 564-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Semikawa to 6 over for the round.