Sungjae Im putts well in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sungjae Im hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his day tied for 4th at 9 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Sungjae Im got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sungjae Im to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Im's 166 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Im hit his 80 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Im hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.