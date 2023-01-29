Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Stephan Jaeger hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Jaeger had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 3 over for the round.

Jaeger hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 564-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Jaeger's tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.