Si Woo Kim shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Kim's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 259 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kim's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.