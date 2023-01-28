-
Si Woo Kim shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR pros compete in closest-to-the-pin challenge
Ahead of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Si Woo Kim, Dylan Frittelli, Will Gordon and Carl Yuan all competed in the Callaway Paradym Challenge. All four players took turns hitting the new Paradym driver and irons from Callaway to see who could hit closest to the pin.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Kim's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 259 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 3 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kim's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
